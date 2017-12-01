The Big Wu 25th Anniversary Milwaukee: Chicken Wire Empire w/Jason Fladager & STEEZ
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The musical influences that helped create the Big Wu were loud, large and heartfelt. And, over the 25 years, this Minnesota troupe has stepped into the role of creating the type of music that wants to course through your veins. Writing in truly American styles, the Big Wu slides, bends, rumbles and chicken-picks with on the top intensity and good-time fervor.
