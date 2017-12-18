The Sleighriders w/Dianna Jones

Forty of the best, most experienced, most professional musicians of the Milwaukee music scene join together again for the annual Sleighriders show and charity auction! These musicians join forces in one gigantic rockin' band. It's a very special holiday event that you don't want to miss and a true Milwaukee tradition. For over 30 years now the band has donated their time and talents for charity. This year is no exception as we sponsor Variety of Wisconsin helping disabled children.