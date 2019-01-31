The Wailers: A Bob Marley Birthday Bash

The Wailers continue to deliver Bob Marley’s powerful message of Jah love and unity!!

Keeping the Music Alive – the legendary Wailers continue to bring their revolutionary sound to fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ guitarists Julian Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey prove, in every possible way, Bob Marley’s vision is still alive.