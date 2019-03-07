Actors from WCT’s Adaptive Community Approach Program, which grants disabled performers opportunities to express themselves artistically, take center stage in this re-imagination of The Wizard of Oz. Travelers seek out the Wizard for help, encountering barriers that highlight the importance of accessibility and the harmfulness of labels along the way. Collaboratively written and filled with adapted musical numbers, The Wizard of Oz Unplugged stresses a message of acceptance for people of all levels of ability. (Elizabeth Janowski)