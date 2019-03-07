The Wizard of Oz Unplugged

Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00

Waukesha Civic Theatre 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186

Actors from WCT’s Adaptive Community Approach Program, which grants disabled performers opportunities to express themselves artistically, take center stage in this re-imagination of The Wizard of Oz. Travelers seek out the Wizard for help, encountering barriers that highlight the importance of accessibility and the harmfulness of labels along the way. Collaboratively written and filled with adapted musical numbers, The Wizard of Oz Unplugged stresses a message of acceptance for people of all levels of ability. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Info
Waukesha Civic Theatre 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-09 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz Unplugged - 2019-03-10 00:00:00