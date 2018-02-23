Twisted Path Distillery celebrates the launch of its new music venue, The Tasting Room (2018 S. First St.) with this performance from Milwaukee folk-rockers The Zach Pietrini Band. In the future, the venue promises to host a variety of local and national musicians, as well as a songwriters’ night where “musicians can try new material, meet others in their genre and hopefully create some musical community,” according to Pietrini. There’s no admission for this show, which is open to patrons 21 and older.