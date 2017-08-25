Thee Oh Sees w/The Hussy and Solid Freex

Event time: 8pm

One of the cornerstone bands of the post-millennium garage/psych resurgence, Thee Oh Sees represent a purposefully chaotic fusion of guitar and synth noise, strong and elemental melodies, and addled but focused attacks. Thee Oh Sees are the latest incarnation of songwriter, singer, guitarist (and Castle Face fearless leader) John Dwyer’s ever-evolving pop-folk psychedelic group.