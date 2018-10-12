Film Girl Film Festival to Donate Portion of Proceeds to Organizations Reuniting Families Separated at the Border

The third annual Film Girl Film Festival (formerly The Milwaukee Women's Film Festival) will be donating a portion of its proceeds to organizations dedicated to reuniting families separated at the border.

The Film Girl Film Festival will take place from Oct. 12-14 in Milwaukee at the Underground Collaborative at 161 W. Wisconsin Avenue. More information about the festival venue can be found at: https://www.filmgirlfilm.com/getting-there/.

About Film Girl Film Festival The Milwaukee Women's Film Festival was founded by film critic Andrea Thompson. She became inspired when people in the local film community and Hollywood insiders alike started having in-depth discussions of the obstacles and disparate treatment women in the industry continue to endure. As the festival grew, Andrea decided to rename it the Film Girl Film Festival to foster partnerships across the worldwide community while featuring and supporting the Milwaukee arts scene.