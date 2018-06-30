Third Eye Blind @ Summerfest

Though the band’s hit singles, including “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper,” had a satirical bite that sometimes was overshadowed by their sheer bubblegumminess, most people never considered Third Eye Blind an especially political band. Nonetheless, in recent years, band leader Stephan Jenkins has steered his alternative-pop group in a more overtly political direction, standing with the Occupy Wallstreet movement and criticizing politicians that stand in the way of LGBTQ rights. In 2016, the group released one of its most charged singles yet, “Cop vs. Phone Girl,” which touches on Black Lives Matter and a 2015 incident where a police officer violently assaulted a South Carolina high school student.