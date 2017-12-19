Three Lions Holiday Party
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Join a festive holiday party at the Three Lions Pub! As a holiday treat, we will be tapping our Surly Brewing Company Darkness around 7PM! Stick around for a delicious FREE Christmas Dinner Buffet also beginning around 7PM. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and good tidings to get you in the Christmas spirit!
Info
View Map
