Throw Your Ace - Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Tap Takeover

We know how much you love our beer, but with so many great breweries in Milwaukee we feel like it's only right to spread the love sometimes.

We'll be hosting the next Milwaukee Craft Brewers League event, inviting 8 other Milwaukee breweries to tap their beer at our brewery. Each brewery has been challenged to "throw their ace" and bring their best beer to put on our tap lines for the night.

ALL BEERS will be $5 pints.

Our very own, Tim Pauly, will be hosting sports trivia from 7-9 that night, as well.