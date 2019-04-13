Todd Snider w/Chicago Farmer
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Todd Snider has long been recognized as one of his generation’s most gifted and engaging songwriters, so it’s no surprise he’s returning to the stage equipped with a brilliant set of songs. What really jumps out on the ‘Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3’ is Snider’s growth as a musician and vocalist. He plays all the instruments on the record and his guitar work and harmonica playing are nothing short of exceptional; not only full of feeling, but highly skilled.
At a point in time when the world has never been more complicated and confusing, with people getting louder and louder, Snider did a 180, went back to his roots as a folk singer, to a simpler, quieter form of expression – and it might be what the world is waiting to hear: just a man, his guitar, and the truth.