Todd Snider w/Chicago Farmer

Todd Snider has long been recognized as one of his generation’s most gifted and engaging songwriters, so it’s no surprise he’s returning to the stage equipped with a brilliant set of songs. What really jumps out on the ‘Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3’ is Snider’s growth as a musician and vocalist. He plays all the instruments on the record and his guitar work and harmonica playing are nothing short of exceptional; not only full of feeling, but highly skilled.

At a point in time when the world has never been more complicated and confusing, with people getting louder and louder, Snider did a 180, went back to his roots as a folk singer, to a simpler, quieter form of expression – and it might be what the world is waiting to hear: just a man, his guitar, and the truth.