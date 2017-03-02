Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic

Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, Wisconsin 53095

Event time: Tuesday - Sunday, 10am-5pm, Thursday, 10am-8pm

For the first time in MOWA’s history, all three changing exhibition spaces will be dedicated to the work of a single artist—Tom Bamberger. At 68, Bamberger has expertly embraced a number of roles in his life—teacher, philosopher, curator of photography, urban design critic— but he is first and foremost a photographer of national significance. Hyperphotographic is the artist’s first major retrospective and a celebration of his recent gift to the museum of almost four hundred photographs. 

Price: $12 per person

Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
