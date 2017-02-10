TroyBoi w/Ekali & Manatee Commune

Event time: 8pm

Brew City Bass and React Presents

TroyBoi

The Mantra Tour

+ special guests Ekali and Manatee Commune

Wednesday, March 8

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

Special Henry’s Hard Soda pre-show sampling starts at 7PM!

One of South East London’s most closely guarded secrets has recently emerged from the shadows and is set to take the music industry by storm. Known only as TroyBoi, this multi-talented musician recently signed to Timbaland’s right-hand man and US Super Producer, Jim Beanz, things are heating up faster than ever! Producing a wide variety of genres, but specializing in extraordinarily unique, versatile, and highly musical trap beats, TroyBoi is without a doubt one of the top up-and-coming producers in the game right now and it’s quite clear from his composition that his influences are vast indeed. He is also one half of the Producer/DJ duo SoundSnobz with one of his best friends, icekream and together they craft the most creative and daring audio paintings you’ll ever listen to. Buckle up and get ready to be taken into the world of TroyBoi because once you are in, you will never want to get out.