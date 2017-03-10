Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low

Google Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

presents

Twin Peaks

with special guest White Mystery

Saturday, April 1

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

Chicago indie rockers Twin Peaks come to Turner Hall for their raw and raucous live show. With garage rock sensibilities and plenty of punk attitude, Twin Peaks delivers scuzzy guitar, snarling vocals, and soaring anthems with the best of them

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Peaks w/White Mystery & Soul Low - 2017-04-01 00:00:00