Two on Tap: Singing & Dancing Tap Sensation

Event time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Two on Tap brings you back in time to the era when couples like Fred & Ginger and Mickey & Judy filled the silver screen with precise vocal harmonies and tap choreography. Celebrated Broadway performers Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano pay tribute to the Great American Songbook and classic Broadway song-and-dance in this fun, lively, and fast-paced show that will have you singing and dancing in your seat. Featuring sensational arrangements of standards like “I Got Rhythm” and “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby,” as well as rousing favorites like “Sing, Sing, Sing” and “L-O-V-E,” Two on Tap uses fresh, original choreography to show how classic song-and-dance still endures and entertains. Soaring vocals and spirited dance numbers create a vibrant, modern trip down memory lane for audiences of all ages!

Price: TICKETS $32 · $28 Student w/ID $16/$14