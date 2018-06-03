UPAF Ride for the Arts
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The UPAF Ride for the Arts, Sponsored by Miller Lite, is more than just a ride – it’s an opportunity for friends, families and coworkers to have fun and support our region’s world class performing arts organizations.
For registration, visit www.upafride.org
For volunteer opportunities, visit http://upaf.ivolunteer.com/
