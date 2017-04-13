UWM Department of Theatre presents "Arcadia" in the Stiemke Theater

Event time: May 3-7. 7:30pm Wed.-Sat., 2pm Sun.

May 3-7, 2017

Stiemke Studio

By Tom Stoppard

DIRECTED by Michelle Lopez-Rios

The UWM’s Peck School of the Arts Department of Theatre presents Arcadia, Tom Stoppard’s celebrated masterpiece tells the tale of two stories, over a century apart, intertwining. A play with a racing heart, Arcadia explores what it is that makes us human and our determination to keep dancing even as the darkness gathers and the universe grows cold.

Tickets: General – $20; UWM Faculty/Staff & Seniors– $15; Students and under 18 – $10; Theatre Majors – Free.

Tax and fees apply. Seating is General Admission.

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12+

APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 2 hrs and 45 minutes, with 15-min. intermission

