UWM Department of Theatre presents "Arcadia" in the Stiemke Theater
Event time: May 3-7. 7:30pm Wed.-Sat., 2pm Sun.
May 3-7, 2017
Stiemke Studio
By Tom Stoppard
DIRECTED by Michelle Lopez-Rios
The UWM’s Peck School of the Arts Department of Theatre presents Arcadia, Tom Stoppard’s celebrated masterpiece tells the tale of two stories, over a century apart, intertwining. A play with a racing heart, Arcadia explores what it is that makes us human and our determination to keep dancing even as the darkness gathers and the universe grows cold.
Tickets: General – $20; UWM Faculty/Staff & Seniors– $15; Students and under 18 – $10; Theatre Majors – Free.
Tax and fees apply. Seating is General Admission.
AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12+
APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 2 hrs and 45 minutes, with 15-min. intermission
