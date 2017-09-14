UWM Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band: Classics for Wind Band
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 3pm
A shared performance by the UWM Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band. The program will include cornerstones of the wind band repertoire.
Price: General – $12; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & under 18 – Free; Majors – Free
