UWM Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band: Classics for Wind Band

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 3pm

A shared performance by the UWM Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band. The program will include cornerstones of the wind band repertoire.

Price: General – $12; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & under 18 – Free; Majors – Free

