Valerie June w/Oh Pep!
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Valerie June
The Order of Time Tour
+ special guest Oh Pep!
Tuesday, February 21
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Captivating blues-folk singer/songwriter Valerie June returns to Milwaukee with her highly anticipated album, The Order of Time. Her timeless voice and beautiful blends of soul, blues, folk and Appalachian traditional elements are sure to astonish in the historic Turner Hall Ballroom
View Map
