Valerie June w/Oh Pep!

Event time: 8pm

Valerie June

The Order of Time Tour

+ special guest Oh Pep!

Tuesday, February 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Captivating blues-folk singer/songwriter Valerie June returns to Milwaukee with her highly anticipated album, The Order of Time. Her timeless voice and beautiful blends of soul, blues, folk and Appalachian traditional elements are sure to astonish in the historic Turner Hall Ballroom