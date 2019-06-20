Viento Callejero w/The Shebeegeebees
John Michael Kohler Arts Center (Sheboygan) 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Using Afro-Latin Colombian cumbia rhythms as building blocks, Viento Callejero (multi-instrumentalists and producers Gloria Estrada and Tony Sauza), weave in electronic, experimental and psychedelic soundscapes. While Viento Callejero acknowledge history, the forward-thinking sounds give the music a vital edge.
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center (Sheboygan) 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Live Music/Performance