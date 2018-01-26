Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders

Master illusionist Vitaly Beckman has mystified fans from all over the world, including Las Vegas superstars Penn & Teller whom he successfully fooled in their TV show, Fool Us. From bringing pictures and drawings to life, to erasing people from their own driver’s licenses, Vitaly’s signature illusions leaves even the most jaded audience awestruck. Vitaly breathes innovation and artistry into the field of magic. He invented and designed every single illusion in his stage show, An Evening of Wonders, treating spectators to a theatrical entertainment not seen anywhere else in the world. You will witness the elegant rendering of the impossible, while being charmed by Vitaly’s engaging personality.

In a recent article in the Huffington Post by Joya Mia Italiano, Beckman emphasizes the importance of creating a show in which audiences can experience the world with a childlike wonder: “It’s very important, especially for adults who seem to be so destructive, to live in the moment and appreciate the wonder of life because it’s so easy to fall into the traps. When we’re children, we see it because it’s so fresh and new and amazing, but when we’re adults, we develop all of these expectations from life, and its easy to start to take things for granted. Seeing live performance, like theater or a magic show, makes you reset and appreciate what is happening right now. Art is so much more important than politics. I think art is so important to humanity.”