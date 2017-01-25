Walk to End Lupus Now w/Close Enuf Band (9am) May 13, 2017 Hoyt Park 1800 North Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226 January 25, 2017 12:00 AM Back to Search Results Event time: 9:00am-12:00pm × The CLOSE ENUF BAND entertains walk participants again this year at the annual Walk to End Lupus Now!This year's location is Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa...come out to cheer on the walkers and enjoy music by Close Enuf!https://www.facebook.com/events/160755887751595/?notif_t=plan_edited¬if_id=1485402766434174 Price: Free! Info LocationHoyt Park 1800 North Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226 View Map Event Type Live Music/Performance, Runs/Walks Date & Time May 13, 2017 Previous Next