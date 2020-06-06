Walk with Us

We are marching in solidarity and in honor of George Floyd.

We will be marching from the school parking lot to the Brown Deer Police Department and loop back to the school.

We will supply masks, hand sanitizer, water, and we will have poster board and markers if you would like to make a sign. We will be there a half an hour before we march so you have time to make a sign.

6:00-6:30: Sign making

6:30-8:30: March

When we arrive at the BD police station, we will have 9 minutes of silence before we march back.

8:30-9:00: Meet back at the school