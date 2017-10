×

Invented in the 1500's as an inexpensive method of interiordecoration, wallpaper today is enjoying a new era of innovation andattention. In Why Wallpaper, Villa Terrace draws from sixleading artists and designers, exhibiting work from the last twenty years thathas helped expand and redefine the possibilities of a medium. Employingold and new techniques, these artists and their wallpapers engage aesthetic andsocial causes, marry decorative and political aims, and move ideas from thebackground to the foreground and back again.

They come from New York, Rhode Island, Jamaica, Milan, Chicago,and Paris, with individual reasons for how and why wallpaper became a prominentfeature in their range of work. Organized by artist in the museum'ssecond floor galleries, the exhibition also features paintings, prints,embroideries, furniture, photography and video.

Why Wallpaper isco-organized by Edward Styles, former Curatorial Assistant at the Charles Allis& Villa Terrace Museums and Jenille Junco, Assistant Curator.

Exhibition Quick Look: