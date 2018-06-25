Watch WarGames: 35th Anniversary Celebration

Calling all undercovers, Control has announced a top-secret operation commencing on Monday, June 25 as Movie Mission Mondays de-classifies a special edition event for the 35th anniversary of the 1983 science fiction classic, WarGames. Mission Control will play the movie and follow the screening with a live discussion / Q&A with nationally syndicated podcast, Movie Geeks United!

Entry to this top-secret viewing party is free and encouraged for all agents, spy enthusiasts, and hackers alike. Those who attend can take part in the chat and also imbibe with $5 drink specials, and/ or a $25 dinner and drink package that includes choice of appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a souvenir gift bag filled with spy-tastic gear.

For tickets and reservations please visit the link provided.