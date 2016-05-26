Wayne the Wizard

Event time: 3:00 PM

Wayne caught the magic bug at age 11 and still hasn’t shaken it! For over 25 years, this astonishing magician and balloon artist has performed his dazzling array of illusions for audiences of all ages. He’ll wow you with his impressive tricks, twists, and audience participation. BONUS! Each child will take home their own balloon sculpture!

Price: ADULT $5 | CHILD $3 | LAP $1