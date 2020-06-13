Wee Chalk Your Walk & Build Art Fernwood Neighborhood MKE!

As a continued sign of solidarity with National Black Lives Matter Week of Action, Wee Chalk Your Walk. Let's chalk messages in our own neighborhoods, then let's go to the District attorney's neck of the woods. Bring yourself, chalk, and signs if you have them. We will meet at the corner of KK and Morgan. We will walk and chalk the streets and sidewalks with Black Lives Matter solidarity messages. We will end in front of DA John Chisholm's house with an organized gathering. This is a Family Friendly space!

Art Build Space to make banners, posters, and signs for the protest following the Wee Chalk event.

Four Demands of the National Black Lives Matter at School Movement

*Recruit and retain Black educators

*Fully Resourced Restorative Practices

*Black History and Ethnic Studies in all schools

*Fund Counselors, Not cops