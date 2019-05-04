West Allis Farmers Market (Saturday Market)

The award-winning West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market! Shop the West Allis Farmers Market for seasonal fruits and vegetables, annual and perennial plants, fresh cut flowers, locally raised eggs, meats, honey, and maple syrup, and prepared foods like baked goods and apple cider. The West Allis Farmers Market hosts numerous community events throughout the year, including the Makers Market, National Night Out, the Christkindlmarkt, and more.