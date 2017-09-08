Will Durst w/"Durst Case Scenario"

Event time: 8pm, Sept. 22-23

The Durst Case Scenario is a hilarious exploration of how America is changing during the Time of Trump. DCS is a rollicking feast of outraged and outrageous satire as up-to-date as the latest 4 am Oval Office tweet. In this lightning- paced 85-minute comedic tour-de-force, Durst describes this strange new world where every day without a mushroom cloud is a victory. He details the anxiety of never knowing when the president will strike the flint that shoots a spark to light the fuse to Armageddon. Prepare to meet the funny side of defiance.

