Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson record release show w/Mike Mangione

Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson

Porter Nickerson release show for “Bonfire to Ash”

+ special guest Mike Mangione

Friday, February 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Special Leinie’s WI Red pre-show sampling starts at 7PM!

Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson celebrate the release of the new Porter Nickerson record "Bonfire to Ash" this December at Turner Hall Ballroom. Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a unique musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.