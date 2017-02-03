Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson record release show w/Mike Mangione
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson
Porter Nickerson release show for “Bonfire to Ash”
+ special guest Mike Mangione
Friday, February 24
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Special Leinie’s WI Red pre-show sampling starts at 7PM!
Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson celebrate the release of the new Porter Nickerson record "Bonfire to Ash" this December at Turner Hall Ballroom. Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a unique musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.