Wine Tasting at Cafe Grace
Cafe Grace 11200 W. Burleigh Street , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Event time: 2pm-4pm
Join us on Saturday, March 25th from 2-4pm as we sample more than 18 of the finest red and white wines from the South of France!
Whether you consider yourself a novice, a connoisseur or anything in between, this event is perfect for anyone!
We will be providing light appetizers & participants will also have the option to purchase the wines.
Price: Standard Ticket: 18 wine pours for $26 (plus tax) Premier Ticket: 22 wine pours for $36 (plus tax) http://bit.ly/WineTastingCafeGrace
Info
