Wisco Inferno Ice Bar

If forecasts are right, the weather is about to dip back down to temperatures closer to those you’d expect from a January in Wisconsin. That’s a bummer, but there’s an upshot: That’ll give patrons a chance to enjoy the return of Wicked Hop’s popular ice bar. According to the venue, “50 blocks of ice weighing more than seven tons will be used to construct The Wicked Hop’s outdoor ice bar, sculpted by Guinness World Record holder and master carver Max Zuleta, from Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero.” The bar will also offer a variety of specialty cocktails, beer and mixed drinks in iced tumblers, as well as hot cider and hot chocolate drinks, with portion of the proceeds benefiting ALS Association of Wisconsin and Courage MKE to help LGBTQ+ youth.