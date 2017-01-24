WiscoJazz @ The Highbury Pub

Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 10pm

DJ lukewarm spins the deepest cuts from Downtempo to House, Funk to Disco, Hip Hop to Dance. Come out and check out how Bay View's premier Soccer Pub gets down in the evening. 12 years running!

Saturday January 28th, 2017

WiscoJazz @ The Highbury

2322 S. KK Ave, Bay View

10pm - 2am, 21+

with DJ

lukewarm (WiscoJazz, Highbury resident)

wiscojazz.tumblr.com / hearthis.at/djlukewarm

Free No Cover

ALWAYS FREE. ALWAYS FUN.

Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
