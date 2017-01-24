WiscoJazz @ The Highbury Pub
Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 10pm
DJ lukewarm spins the deepest cuts from Downtempo to House, Funk to Disco, Hip Hop to Dance. Come out and check out how Bay View's premier Soccer Pub gets down in the evening. 12 years running!
Saturday January 28th, 2017
2322 S. KK Ave, Bay View
10pm - 2am, 21+
with DJ
lukewarm (WiscoJazz, Highbury resident)
wiscojazz.tumblr.com / hearthis.at/djlukewarm
Free No Cover
ALWAYS FREE. ALWAYS FUN.
