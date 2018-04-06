WMSE Presents: "Art & Music" Fundraiser

WMSE Presents: Art & Music

A live art, auction, and music event at the Historic Pritzlaff on Friday, April 6.

The event centers around an auction, featuring over 300, 12" x 12" boards of art, live music and art presentations throughout the evening. As you check out all the fantastic art, there will be food on hand from local restaurants, craft cocktails, and of course exceptional music presented by your favorite WMSE DJs. All of the proceeds of the evening will go towards supporting WMSE and continuing the work we do to support the local arts community.

Artists participating include - Chuck Weber / Ken Vonderberg / Charles Dwyer / Todd Mrozinski /Katie Jordan / Janelle Gramling

Jeff Redmon/ Skully Gustafson/ Sue Berce/ The Dry Points/ Tom Noll/ Dwellephant

"Art and music have always gone hand in hand from classic album covers such as Andy Warhols Velvet Underground Banana record to the multi-media displays at present-day DJ concerts. It makes sense to join both mediums to benefit WMSE," said Station General Manager Tom Crawford.

