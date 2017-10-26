Wolf Parade w/Charly Bliss

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Wolf Parade is a unique combination of sounds and influences, spearheaded by electric co-frontmen Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner.  They helped define 2000s indie rock with three critically celebrated albums and a complex yet relatable, energetic brew of glam, prog, synth-rock, and satisfying discomfort.  Their latest album Cry, Cry, Cry marks their thunderous return after a 7 year recording hiatus. 

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
