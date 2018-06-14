World Cup 2018 Tournament Viewing!

Three Lions Pub is opening for ALL World Cup matches! Grab your friends and get to the pub for a free brunch buffet with a purchase of a pint during all weekday games.

That is right, during every WEEKDAY MORNING world cup match we will be offering a free breakfast buffet with the purchase of one of our featured beers or cocktails. The buffet will open at the start of the first game each morning and run while supplies last, so get in early before work!

We have a large selection of beers from around the world including our imported features of Carlsberg, Bombardier, Kronenbourg, & Bitburger.

Grab a limited edition Three Lion's growler, and fill up, on our featured beers, for only $10 every day during the World Cup tournament.

Bring the whole family, with over 15 TVs, two bars, a game room with FIFA, outdoor match viewing, and room for large groups. The Three Lions Pub will bring the excitement of the World Cup to downtown Shorewood.

Sunday, July 15th, you won’t want to miss our World Cup Street Party. Yup, we are SHUTTING DOWN THE STREET again and celebrating the final all day at the pub! With Jumbotron viewing, outdoor food and drink, entertainment, prizes, and so much more it’s going to be THE place to catch the world cup final!

Three Lions Pub will be your home for good times, great food, a bit of banter, and the World Cup!