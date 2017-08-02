The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Event time: 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Get "in the mood" with the most popular big band in the world! With its unique jazz sounds, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest and most sought after bands of all time. Music director Nick Hilscher leads favorites like “Moonlight Serenade,” “In The Mood,” “Rhapsody In Blue,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” and many more! The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring since, playing many of Glenn Miller's original arrangements at an average of 300 performances around the world each year.

Price: TICKETS $36 · $32 Student w/ID $18/$16