Yesterday and Today

Event time: 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM

There's no denying that everyone has a Beatles song attached to an event in their life — relive that moment at this unique interactive concert experience where the audience creates the playlist! Dead-on musical precision and stunning visual displays will immerse you in the sights, sounds and memories of the 60s. With no wigs and no fake accents, you’ll hear the band play your requests with sincere and artful mastery, note for note, chord for chord. So what’s your favorite Beatles song?

Price: PREMIUM $30 | STANDARD $26