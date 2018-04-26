YFN Lucci’s creative blend of singing and lyricism make for a unique sound with a southern touch. With new music and colorful visuals there was no end in sight for this Hip-Hop star in the making once he released his first mixtape Wish Me Well in December 2014. With YFN Lucci’s second mixtape Wish Me Well 2 UnStoppable (featuring Rich Homie Quan, Migos, Problem and Plies) XXL said, “Wish Me Well 2 is a solid mixtape that showcases YFN Lucci’s potential. There is obviously a place for him to rhyme over thundering trap drums but as heard on the handful of deeper cuts, Lucci shines brightest when he goes the untraditional route.” YFN Lucci continues to build upon his buzz with his half a million+ Instagram followers, touring and creating new music.