ZOSO
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
ZOSO
Saturday, March 4
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Special Pilsner Urquell pre-show sampling starts at 7PM!
The most mesmerizing and accurate portrayal of Led Zeppelin on the planet. Each member hand elected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of Plant, Page Bonham & Jones. Don’t miss all of your favorite Zeppelin hits!
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance