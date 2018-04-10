Exploring the Many Aspects of Horror at the Twisted Dreams Film Festival

× Expand Ashface is one of two feature films to be played at the Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival at Times Cinema, April 13-15.

“It’s no surprise that the state that gave us Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein has a real depth of horror talent,” chillingly states Stephen Milek, co-director (along with Christopher House) of the Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival at Times Cinema, April 13-15. “One of the things we try to do at the festival is show the many different aspects of horror,” Milek adds. Given that particular goal, this year’s festival boasts two panel discussions—“Politics in Horror” and “Women in Horror”—as well as a “Spook Show” featuring the band The Fiendish Phantoms.

Milek says that, though there are no documentaries this year, there will be comedies, thrillers, science fiction and experimental films—all in the horror-film vein. “Another goal of ours is to show off the great local talent in the area,” he says. “We have 14 films in the Wisconsin Short Program and two feature films from Wisconsin.” As for the latter, there’s Ashface (filmed in Milwaukee) and The Nursery, which comes from the Madison area.

The festival’s location is also new this year, the Times Cinema (5906 W. Vliet St.), which is proudly boosting the festival. “Wisconsin has some great filmmakers and also some really twisted ones,” according to the theater’s website. “From murdering kids, to songs you can’t get out of your head, to corn—these films will leave you scared, laughing and in awe of the immense talent we have here in Wisconsin.” “Corn!?” you may be wondering. Indeed. Corn is the title of one of festival’s entries, directed by Nicklas Hendrickson.

On opening night—appropriately enough, Friday the 13th—the Times has something special in store—free to festival attendees: an opening-night party featuring live music by H1Z1, and a burlesque performance by The Glamour Junkies. “We are excited to be at the historic Times Cinema and being able to show these films on the big screen,” Milek says.

“Being at a new location, we are also excited to have been able to expand our program this year to include panel discussions,” Milek says. The “Politics in Horror” discussion (2 p.m., Saturday, April 14) will be conducted by award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival Ross Bigley; author, film critic and managing editor of the Shepherd Express David Luhrssen; and local filmmaker and author Jason Thornton (who will screen a clip from his new film, Cactus Jack, during the panel discussion). “We thought it would be interesting to explore how horror films reflect the politics of the times in which they were released,” says Milek about this element of the festival, adding, “It’s a topic we think is not only interesting but topical.”

The “Women in Horror” panel discussion (2 p.m. Sunday, April 15) will include filmmaker, writer and Columbia College professor Susan Kerns; actress, artist and filmmaker Wendy Keeling (whose film, Sarah’s Dream, shows at noon on Sunday); and dancer, model, actress and playwright Theda de Sade (who’s also one of the founders of The Glamour Junkies neo-burlesque troupe). “The Women in Horror panel will follow a short block of eight female-directed films, so it’s all a big celebration of women in horror, and how they can be just as gross and disturbing as men can be,” Milek says.

For more information about the Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival—including the films, directors, showtimes, judges, special events—and to purchase individual tickets or complete or partial festival passes, visit twisteddreamsff.com and timescinema.com.