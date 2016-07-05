Film Clips 7.5

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates R

Hard-partying bros, Mike and Dave Stangler (Adam Devine and Zac Efron), are notorious for their disastrous behavior at family gatherings. To rein in the pair, their sister (Sugar Lyn Beard) and their parents insist Mike and Dave bring nice girls to their sister’s “event wedding” in Hawaii. The brothers place an ad offering an “all-expense paid Hawaiian trip,” in exchange for dates, attracting party-girls Alice and Tatiana (Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza). The girls are selected by pretending to be compliant and respectable, but once aboard the plane, they become party animals. Unwilling to be left behind, the guys compete to outdo their dates, turning their sister’s wedding event into a series of raucous calamities. (Lisa Miller)

The Secret Life of Pets: 3D PG

Ever wonder what your loving, obedient pet is really thinking? According to The Secret Life of Pets, you’re better off not knowing. Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) is a rescue terrier and the apple of his owner’s eye until she brings home Duke (Eric Stonestreet), a huge, hairy, klutzy mutt. With their owner at work, Max attempts to get rid of Duke, but instead, he accidentally locks them out of their New York City apartment. While attempting to avoid the dog catcher, the pair meets an adorable white bunny named Snowball (Kevin Hart), who is actually the evil mastermind behind an army of malicious, abandoned pets. Shocking as this turn of events may be, so is learning what pampered Pomeranians, well-groomed French poodles, and lazy kitties really think of us and the rules we make them follow.