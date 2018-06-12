Film Clips: June 14, 2018

This week’s Film Clips includes previews of Incredibles 2, Superfly and Tag.

Incredibles 2 (Rated PG)

The success of Brad Bird’s 2004 animated superhero movie meant there simply must be a sequel. Set several months after the first film, the Parr family, aka the Incredibles, is in hiding because superheroes are now outlawed. Enter telecommunications tycoon Winston Deavor (voiced by Bob Odenkirk), and his sister Edna (Brad Bird), with a plan to use Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl, (Holly Hunter), to make supers popular again. This leaves Bob, aka super-strong Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), caring for the couple’s super-kids, including newly super-toddler Jack-Jack. However, when a villain known as Screenslaver hypnotizes the masses, Helen needs Bob’s help. Family life can be hard, but superhero family life is super-hard. No matter. After a 14-year wait for chapter two, we’re ready. (Lisa Miller)

Superfly (Rated R)

Remaking the 1972 blaxploitation film, the new Superfly lacks the original’s soundtrack by soul musician Curtis Mayfield, and the context of “sticking it to the man.” Trevor Jackson plays Superfly, a super-cool drug dealer and fashion plate, determined to make one big score before quitting “The Life” for good. Superfly’s small crew consists of trusted confidants. There’s mentor Scatter (Michael K. Williams), Superfly’s girlfriend, Georgia (Lex Scott Davis), and his longtime associate Eddie (Jason Mitchell). The costumes and sets are stunning, however, the muddy plot mounts a desperate search for a message that resonates with today’s audience. (L.M.)

Tag (Rated R)

Based on remarkable real-life friends from Spokane, Wash., this film follows a game of Tag begun by 10-year-olds and continuing 30 years later. Played only during May, the final person tagged begins the annual tradition by tagging one of the other four, making that player “it.” Jeremy Renner is Jerry, the only player never to be tagged. Now getting married and threatening to retire, tagging Jerry tops his friends’ list. They are played by Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress. Comic opportunities abound via work and vacation-related tags, with wives and girlfriends drawn in as concerned bystanders. Even weddings and funerals are fair game. To those thinking real-life friends wouldn’t go that far, you’d be dead wrong! (L.M.)