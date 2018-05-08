Film Clips: May 10, 2018

Breaking In (Rated PG-13)

When Shaun Russell (Gabrielle Union) brings her adolescent kids to the home of her recently deceased father, she has no idea that her dad kept a valuable secret at his remote country estate. The truth is known to Eddie (Billy Burke) and his violent thugs, who break into the house and lock Shaun outside, while Eddie holds her kids hostage inside. He engages the home’s high-tech protective measures, making it virtually impossible for Shaun to reach her children. To save them all, Shaun must overcome these defenses and stop Eddie before he finds his prize and disposes of her family. Released to coincide with Mother’s Day, here comes another reason to appreciate mom.

Life of the Party (Rated PG-13)

Melissa McCarthy portrays Deanna Miles—a 40-something, stay-at-home mom—until her husband abruptly dumps her for another woman. To take back her life, Deanna returns to college, where she plans to earn the degree she abandoned when she married Dan (Matt Walsh). The catch is, Deanna chooses the same college currently attended by her daughter, Jennifer (Debby Ryan), who can only cringe when Deanna gets drunk at a frat house party and disappears into a member’s bedroom for the night. Meanwhile, Deanna’s ex-husband also attempts to reclaim his lost youth, piercing his ear and donning a ridiculous, garish diamond stud. McCarthy teams with real-life husband Ben Falcone, (who directs) in this, their third big-screen effort. McCarthy and Falcone, however, seem to be unaware that 105 minutes spent being embarrassed for Deanna is a very long time.