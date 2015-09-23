Film Clips 9.23.15

Clarence Not Rated

Clarence Garrett, a Milwaukee African American, began his military service during World War II in the segregated army, became a warrant officer and worked in civilian life as a mechanic. But what’s remarkable about Garrett is his decision, at age 85, to reclaim the scattered college credits he had earned years before and enroll at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in mind. Garrett is the subject of Clarence , a documentary by Milwaukee filmmaker Kristin Catalano. In her study of can-do determination, Catalano discretely follows Garrett as he bravely steps into the strange new world of 21st-century college life. He masters the online library catalogue, becomes a leader in class discussions, and a favorite among students and faculty. Even an ulcerated leg infection barely slows him down. He checks into a hospital with his textbooks and emerges with more energy than ever. (David Luhrssen)

4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, Times Cinema; 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, Oriental Theatre; 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, Fox-Bay Cinema as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival.

The Green Inferno R

A group of young, idealistic activists sets off to protest clearcutting the Amazon rainforest, but when their small plane crashes deep within the jungle, the survivors are captured and imprisoned by an indigenous, cannibalistic tribe. Written and directed by Eli Roth (of 2005’s Hostel infamy), the film’s gore includes amputations and disembowelments as the crash survivors watch their friends being served up for dinner. Filmed in 2013, Green Inferno ’s release date was delayed more than once. Its reception hinges upon whether the film’s social commentary succeeds and whether its grisly scenes go far enough—or are simply too over the top. (Lisa Miller)

Hotel Transylvania 2 PG

In this sequel, Drac (voiced by Adam Sandler) still runs a hotel where monsters get R&R away from human prying eyes...almost. In the original film, ordinary human Jonathan stumbled upon the hotel, fell in love with and ultimately married Drac’s daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). Fast forward five years, and the couple are proud parents to little Dennis, who has yet to show signs of his vampire heritage. Leaving Dennis in the care of Drac while they scout California as a safer place to raise their son, Mavis is thrilled by the outside world and its choices, such as all-night convenience stores. Meanwhile, Drac and his monster friends attempt to bring out Dennis’ inner vampire so that Mavis will remain at the hotel. Cute monsters attempting to demonstrate the fun inherent in being scary gets a tad old, as do the Halloween promotions that start earlier and earlier each year. (L.M.)

The Intern PG-13

Founder of a successful fashion website, Jules (Anne Hathaway) is astounded when her new intern turns out to be 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a retired, successful businessman who misses being productive. Turns out Ben, who cuts a dapper figure in his expertly tailored gray suits, has arrived in the nick of time because the board for Jules’ company is clamoring for a more seasoned CEO. Ben is filled with useful knowledge and advice. Young men at the company gravitate toward Ben who reawakens to the romantic possibilities presented by the company masseuse (Rene Russo). Yes, it’s like that. It’s a win-win for all the characters, not to mention an opportunity to see De Niro portray an elder statesman rather than the creepy type that has recently dominated the actor’s résumé. (L.M.)

Movie Collectable Show

Once again, Milwaukee’s genial film historian, Dale Kuntz, has assembled his semi-annual Movie Collectable Show. Featuring some 20 vendors, the show is a great place to find movie posters, stills, press kits, lobby cards, fan magazines, scripts, autographs, books, DVDs and more. Kuntz is best known nowadays for running the film series at the Charles Allis Art Museum. (D.L.)

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 27, Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St.

Places Not Rated

When Wisconsin filmmaker Kyle Arpke brought his camera to Lucknow, India, he captured a city of faded beauty, where bustle and determination vie with ugliness and squalor. In his short documentary, cattle wander the streets unconcerned for their safety as human traffic crowds the thoroughfares; Hindu shrines are everywhere, even as a muezzin is heard calling Muslims to prayer; flowers bloom and pigs root through the profuse piles of garbage. (D.L.)

4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, Times Cinema; 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 Oriental Theatre; and 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, Fox-Bay Cinema as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival.