Film Clips 9.7.15

The Perfect Guy PG-13

Sanaa Lathan appears as successful lobbyist Leah Vaughn, whose remedy for a recent, painful romantic breakup with Dave (Morris Chestnut) is jumping into a passionate romance with Carter (Michael Ealy), a charming stranger. Then former boyfriend Dave resurfaces at virtually the moment Leah first witnesses Carter’s frightening side. She’s tempted to return to the protection and security Dave offers, but something doesn’t feel quite right. I’m assuming the film offers twists beyond those depicted by its trailer, but Sony Studios isn’t prescreening this one—leaving me susceptible to wishful thinking. (Lisa Miller)

The Visit PG-13

When their single mom decides to take a vacation with her boyfriend, 15-year-old Rebecca (Olivia DeJonge) and her 8-year-old brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould), are packed off to spend a week with the grands on a remote Pennsylvania farm. Because grandma sleepwalks, grandpa orders the kids to stay in their room after 9:30 p.m.—but there’s more to grandma’s creepy nocturnal activities than grandpa’s letting on. Written as a comedy-horror by director M. Night Shyamalan, The Visit attempts to return to the director’s glory days when his films could be counted on for their clever twists. Here, he lightens the horror with sight gags and a comical look at the generational gap. (L.M.)