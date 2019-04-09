Film Clips: April 11, 2019

After (Rated PG-13)

Adapted from the novel by Anna Todd, this story was written in 2014 by the then 25-year-old woman. Churning out new passages daily, Todd posted them on Wattpad, an internet site connecting aspiring writers with readers. Her heroine is Tessa (Josephine Langford), a first-year college student who falls for rebellious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Todd loosely modeled Hardin on Harry Styles, a One Direction band member. She named her leading man Harry Styles on Wattpad and garnered five million readers, but when published by Simon & Schuster, Todd was directed to change the name. Embracing the good girl-bad boy premise of 50 Shades of Grey, Todd wrote five After books, so several more films are possible.

Hellboy (Rated R)

This new Hellboy movie was originally intended as a three-quel, until Ron Perlman refused to return without writer-director Guillermo del Toro. Creator Mike Mignola wanted to include more supernatural elements and made the story a reboot. David Harbour was cast in the title role with Milla Jovovich portraying the Blood Queen, an evil sorceress from the underworld. To stop her from destroying mankind, Hellboy enlists help from associates such as Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), who transforms into a menacing jaguar, and Lobster Johnson (Thomas Haden Church), wielding a powerful claw. With enough gore to earn its R-rating, Mignola is pleased this film blurs the comic book and horror lines.

Little (Rated PG-13)

A fan of the movie Big, 10-year-old actress Marsai Martin pitched a female version of that script to TV's "Black-ish" producer Kenya Barris. Fast forward four years, and Regina Hall appears as Jordan Sanders, a tyrannical tech company founder. After offending a 13-year-old girl, Jordan is magically transported into her 13-year-old body (played by Marsai Martin). In her new condition, Jordan needs help from her long-suffering executive assistant, April (Issa Rae). She enjoys running the company in Jordan's stead, but not-so-much being Jordan's foster mom. Jordan's abrasive behavior continues to be problematic until April discovers the scope of her parental powers. Barris states he is proud to deliver a film that is directed, written by and stars black women.

Missing Link (Rated PG)

This stop-motion animation features Hugh Jackman voicing fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost. While searching for Big Foot in the Pacific Northwest, Frost meets Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis), an eight-foot-tall, 630-pound ape-man. After Link reveals he is the last of his kind, Frost agrees to help him reach Shangri-La, the home of Link's Yeti cousins. The pair is joined by Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who possesses the map necessary to complete their quest. Meanwhile, the trio is pursued by Lord Piggot-Dunceby (Stephen Fry) and his mountain man henchman (Timothy Olyphant), who want Link for themselves. Having lovingly fleshed out its characters, there's much to enjoy here, even if some gags fall flat.