Film Clips: Aug. 27, 2019

After the Wedding PG-13

The moral contrast is established early. Isabel (Michelle Williams) is the idealistic director of a money-starved orphanage in India, and Theresa (Julianne Moore) is one of those glibly wealthy “forward-thinking entrepreneurs.” But it gets more complicated after Isabel goes to New York seeking a grant from Theresa and discovers that the man she once loved (Billy Crudup) is the venture philanthropist’s husband. The scenario’s threat of melodrama is ameliorated by a brilliantly understated cast delivering believable dialogue in subtle cinematic moments. Theresa is unaware of her smugness and privilege while Isabel is annoyingly self-righteous. Secrets expose more secrets as old wounds are opened. (David Luhrssen)

Don’t Let Go R

Several days after his brother's entire family is killed, detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) receives a shock. What seems like a prank phone call proves to be his murdered teenage niece, Ashley (Storm Reid), four days prior to the deaths of herself and her parents. Jack and Ashley can converse only on Ashley's cell phone, which each possesses in their own timeline. In Jack’s timeline, the police have not yet solved the murders, so Jack tries to help Ashley identify her future killers. It doesn’t help that Jack is frequently in denial regarding the time-travelling aspect of their communication. Debuting at the Sundance Festival in January 2019, critics are split over the execution of what most agree is a terrific idea. (Lisa Miller)