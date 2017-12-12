Film Clips: Dec. 14, 2017

Ferdinand PG

The story is set in Spain, where enormous bull Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) would rather sniff flowers than fight. Raised on an idyllic farm, Ferdinand’s champion proportions provide the rationale for sending him to a bull-training camp. In order to avoid the bull ring that killed his father, Ferdinand rallies his fellow residents—a couple of bulls, an old goat named Lupe (Kate McKinnon) and three cute rodents—to help him escape. Adapted from the classic 1936 Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson book for children, Ferdinand will babysit the rugrats, while the grown-ups take in the latest Star Wars.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi PG-13

While numerous early reactions indicate people love what they see, Disney embargoed all proper reviews until opening day. Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher return as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia (Fisher’s final performance)—fully lived-in characters that transcend their nostalgic appeal. Young Rey (Daisy Ridley) discovers her affinity for The Force and needs to fend off dark Force-wielding Supreme Leader Snoke and his follower, Kylo Ren (son of Hans Solo and Leia). Scenes filmed using IMAX cameras promise to dazzle audiences a full 40 years after the first Star Wars movie debuted.