Film Clips: Dec. 20, 2018

Bumblebee PG-13

Portraying newly 18-year-old Charlie, Hailee Steinfeld’s character discovers that her old Volkswagen Beetle is actually Transformer B-127. Having recently lost her father, Charlie bonds with B-127, a lost soul she names Bumblebee. Along with teen neighbor Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), Charlie helps Bumblebee hide from Decepticon scouts (voices of Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux), while preparing to fulfill his destiny of saving the Earth and humanity. Directed with sensitive coherence by Travis Knight, this Christina Hodson screenplay explores how Charlie’s and Bumblebee’s friendship helps them to heal and fully reach their potential. (Lisa Miller)

Mary Poppins Returns PG

This sequel to the 1964 film duplicates the original’s innocence in a ravishing production. Recently widowed Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) is raising his three kids with help from his sister, Jane (Emily Mortimer), when he learns the family home is slated to be foreclosed upon in a mere five days. Enter Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), who helps Michael find his mojo while restoring his children’s happiness. Poppins’ lamplighter friend, Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), bolsters the film’s whimsical song-and-dance numbers. Fleshed out with new hum-able tunes, Blunt sings, as do Miranda, Meryl Streep and, yes, Dick Van Dyke, the latter appearing in an extended cameo. (L.M.)

Roma R

The film’s title refers to a Mexico City neighborhood, but in a double meaning, it might also allude to Rome, Open City and other classics of Italian neo-realism. Like directors of that genre, Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) filmed Roma in somber shades of black and white, which also serves to better focus on the human-scale characters and their situations. Visual distractions are minimized, even when the frames are crowded. There are even Felliniesque moments when upper-class hacienda guests sip their cocktails as the lower class fights a fire only a few feet away. The story of a maid in a middle-class household plays out slowly with little editing, sometimes as if in real time. (David Luhrssen)

Second Act PG-13

Though talented and possessing hard-earned knowledge to spare, 40-year-old Maya (Jennifer Lopez) can advance no further without a college degree. Then, a well-meaning friend reinvents Maya’s résumé, procuring her a high-paying job. While something’s gotta give, maybe the movie should look more that the importance of (and reliance on) on-the-job training and less on paying outrageous college tuition. By suggesting that falsified job experience and nepotism are acceptable options, Second Act is simply offensive. (L.M.)

Welcome to Marwen PG-13

Having suffered a devastating beating that nearly killed him, Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) meticulously creates an imaginary world where he can heal. Using dolls designed as World War II soldiers and Barbie Doll-like Rosie Riveters, Mark builds an astonishing art installation that is admired and shared by a pretty neighbor, Nicol (Leslie Mann). Viewers see Mark’s vision when his dolls (including one that represents himself) defend all that is right and good. The film delicately balances Mark’s imaginary world against his difficult, sometimes comedic efforts to function in real life—a battle that yields surprising smiles. (L.M.)